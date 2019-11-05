Turkey’s opposition poses criticism over Trump’s letter

Turkey’s main opposition leader on Tuesday criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over US President Donald Trump’s controversial letter sent on October 9, reports Anadolu Agency.

“What happened to Trump’s letter, wasn’t it trashed?” asked Kemal Kilicdaroglu in parliamentary group meeting of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“You will leave for the US taking the letter with you.

“If you want to return the letter, you should return it with the principle of reciprocity,” he said.

Kilicdaroglu claimed that Erdogan could not “tempt to drop him [Trump] a few lines”.

Trump’s letter contains some remarks that do not comply with diplomatic politeness.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On October 17, a US delegation headed by Vice President Mike Pence paid a working visit to the capital Ankara, where they met Erdogan and discussed Turkey’s anti-terror operation.

Following the meeting, the two sides reached a 13-article agreement on northeastern Syria.