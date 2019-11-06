China urges full implementation of Iran nuclear deal 

China yesterday called on Iran and the signatories to the nuclear deal to fully and effectively implement it.

Commenting on Iran’s decision to further reduce its obligations under the agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said: “As we repeatedly pointed out, the root cause of sustained tensions around the Iranian nuclear issue lies with the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA [the nuclear deal] and its maximum pressure campaign against Iran.”

The Chinese spokesman called on the US to abandon what he called “the wrong strategies such as unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure”. “In the meantime, Iran and all other parties to the JCPOA need to exercise restraint, implement the deal effectively and in full, and stick to the JCPOA framework to resolve disputes.”

READ: Iran’s Zarif calls on US to return to 2015 nuclear deal