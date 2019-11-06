Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Jordan knife attacker wounds foreign tourists 

November 6, 2019 at 1:22 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Police corned an area following a stabbing spree in Jordan
Police cordoned off an area following a stabbing spree in Jordan on
 November 6, 2019 at 1:22 pm

Five people have been stabbed today in a knife attack at the Roman ruins in the city of Jerash, a major tourist attraction in north-west Jordan. The victims included a police officer, a tourist guide and three Spanish tourists, who were taken to a local hospital, said a spokesman for the Hashemite Kingdom’s Public Security Directorate (PSD).

An injured man lying on the floor after he was stabbed in Jordan on 6 November 2019

An injured man on the ground after he was stabbed in Jordan on 6 November 2019

The police officer was stabbed as he tried to apprehend the attacker, who was arrested. A civil defence source told the Independent that the victims suffered minor injuries and an investigation is now underway.

The attacker was described as being dressed in “black isis style militant gear including head covering” by Marco Junipero Serra, who witnessed the stabbing and took to Twitter to share his shock. “And like that… curtains on my adventures in the Middle East.”

Jerash is 51 kilometres from Amman. It is well known for its Roman ruins and is a popular destination for foreign visitors.

Graphic footage of the scene after the attack was posted on social media. A woman is seen lying on the ground and clearly bleeding heavily, while another woman is wearing a blood-stained t-shirt.

The stabbing incident follows the listing of Jordan by Lonely Planet as the sixth top tourist destination in 2019. The Kingdom has seen a considerable increase in the number of foreign visitors.

READ: Female Jordanian prisoner in Israel jail living ‘with cockroaches in dungeon’

Categories
JordanMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments