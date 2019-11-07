Official: Saudi Arabia confirms talks with Yemen’s Houthis

A Saudi official yesterday confirmed that the kingdom has held talks with the Houthi in Yemen in an effort to end the war.

“We have had an open channel with the Houthis since 2016. We are continuing these contacts to support peace in Yemen,” the senior Saudi official told reporters.

The official, who refused to be named, gave no further details about the nature of the communication channel, but his remarks came after Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia stopped for weeks.

“If the Houthis are serious about reducing the escalation and accepting to come to the ‘dialogue’ table, Saudi Arabia will support their request and all political parties to reach a political solution,” the official said.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the Saudi official’s remarks.

On Tuesday, the government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) signed a peace deal to end the dispute in the south.

