Mother, 3-month-old son forcibly disappeared in Egypt

Security authorities in Egypt hid a woman, her husband and her baby after arresting them ten days ago. The mother’s brother was arrested and disappeared a week later, according to human rights sources.

The same sources stated that a security force raided the home of May Mohamed Abdel Sattar and her husband Islam Hussein in Cairo on 1 November and arrested them along with their three-month-old baby, Fares.

According to the sources, the doorman of the building where the family lived as well as neighbours who witnessed the incident said security forces broke the door of May’s apartment at 1am, and stayed there for about four hours before they left, taking with them the couple and their baby. They closed the property door with wax to ensure no one opens it.

A week later, security forces raided the house of May’s father and arrested her brother Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Sattar.

The sources added that Ahmed, who was recently released having served a three-year prison sentence, has also been forcibly disappeared.

READ: Egypt again renews detention Ola Al-Qaradawi