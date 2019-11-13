Egypt to launch communications satellite next week

Egypt is preparing to celebrate the launch of its first communication satellite “TIBA-1” on 22 November, Anadolu reported.

According to Egyptian news reports, the satellite is to provide internet services to individuals and companies in Egypt and some North African countries.

Egypt Today said that the launch will be conducted by the French company Arianne Space from the city of Kourou in French Guiana province, South America. The Egyptian news outlet stated that the French company had finished the tests related to the satellite systems to verify its safety.

It also said that the French company is to complete filling the fuel tanks that will enable the satellite to remain in orbit for 15 years.

The Egyptian government will take over the management and control of TIBA-1 satellite following its launch to provide communication services to government institutions.

