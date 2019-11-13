Jordan thwarts planned attacks on US, Israel diplomats

The Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate (GID) has foiled plans by two suspected militants to launch attacks against American and Israeli diplomats as well as US forces deployed at a military base in the south of the country, Al-Rai newspaper reported.

The paper cited a statement issued by the GID in which it explained that the two suspects had planned to attack their targets with firearms and knives or drive vehicles into them.

According to the paper, the defendants will be tried before the kingdom’s state security court on charges of “conspiring to carry out terrorist acts, and promoting the ideas of a terrorist group”.

Last week, eight people, including four tourists were stabbed in the ancient Roman city of Jerash, Jordan.

Three Mexicans and one Swiss tourist, two local officers, a tour guide and a bus driver were left with injuries following the attack.

The Jordanian authorities said they had arrested the attacker after he tried to escape.

Jordan said last year it had foiled a Daesh plot that included plans to launch a series of attacks on security facilities, shopping malls, and religious figures.