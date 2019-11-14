Egypt approves amnesty for prisoners 

The Egyptian Cabinet yesterday approved a draft decision issued by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi granting an amnesty to a number of prisoners on the occasion of Police Day and the January 25 Revolution.

The cabinet made the decision during a weekly meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

No details were issued about how many prisoners would be released on 25 January or where they were being held.

The cabinet also agreed to operate the Qena river port for 30 years, within the framework of activating the river transport system.

Over 4,000 people have been arrested in Egypt since protests began on 20 September calling for Al-Sisi to stand down.

Detainees have reported systematic torture including the denial of medical care inside Egyptian jails. There are roughly 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt.

