Turkey’s drill ship begins operations off Cyprus 

The Turkish oil-and-gas drilling ship Fatih has started its operations off the coast of northeastern Cyprus, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said today, despite warnings from the European Union for Ankara to stand down, Reuters reported.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted a framework for restrictive measures against Turkey over its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey criticised the decision and said it would not cease drilling because it is operating on its own continental shelf or areas where Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Another Turkish drillship, Yavuz, is off the west coast of Cyprus.

Earlier in October the US warned Turkey against drilling off the Cypriot coast saying: We’ve told the Turks that illegal drilling is unacceptable and we’ll continue to take diplomatic actions to … ensure that lawful activity takes place.”

