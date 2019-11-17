Syria: Al Bab locals protest YPG/PKK terror attack

Residents of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab on Sunday protested yesterday’s deadly bomb attack perpetrated by YPG/PKK terror group, which left 18 people dead, reports Anadolu Agency.

Protesters gathered in front of the police building and called for bringing those responsible to justice.

The attacks came on Saturday from bomb-laden vehicles in the bus station in the al-Bab town, an area cleared by Turkey of terrorists in 2016, according to sources on the ground.

The explosions also burned a large number of vehicles and damaged nearby buildings.

Al-Bab was largely cleared of the terrorist YPG/PKK in 2016 as part of the Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out three major military operations in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring – with the aim of purging the region of terrorist groups.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Citizens gather to protest against the yesterday's two bomb-laden vehicles attacks, which killed at least 18 civilians and wounded 27, in front of the police building in al-Bab district in Syria on 17 November, 2019 [Omer Alven/Anadolu Agency]

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

