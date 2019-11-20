Ehud Barak: Send Netanyahu to prison to pave way for new government

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak yesterday called for prosecuting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to pave the way ahead of forming a new government, Arabi21 reported.

In an article in Haaretz, Barak said: “In light of the current frenzy legal and political situation, we need a quick decision by the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit regarding Netanyahu’s corruption cases.”

“The absence of such a decision is the main cause for the current surreal situation.”

Barak said that the Public Prosecution and judges are being threatened by Netanyahu’s aides, stating this is part of the “unleashed struggle” which “must be stopped”.

He accused Netanyahu of carrying out many violations to become prime minister in order to avoid being prosecuted and sent to prison over the “dangerous” corruption cases against him.

Netanyahu is currently entangled in four political scandals: Case 1000 which involves allegations that the PM and his wife accepted illegal gifts from businessmen; Case 2000 which accuses Netanyahu of attempting to buy favourable newspaper coverage; Case 3000, also known as the “submarine scandal”; and Case 4000, in which a close associate of Netanyahu is suspected of providing confidential information to Israel’s largest telecoms company.

