Israel heading for a third election

After the failure of Israeli leaders to agree on a coalition or unity government following September’s election, Israel is heading for its third election.

An Israeli source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told MEMO that the coming elections would take place in March 2020.

Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance leader, Benny Gantz, is expected to inform President Reuven Rivlin tonight that he has been unable to form a government and can no longer hold the mandate to do so.

Gantz’s failure comes after Likud’s Netanyahu was unable to bring together sufficient parties to hold a majority in the Knesset following the election.

READ: Israel’s president does not want coalition government with Arabs

Kingmaker and head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, today refused to endorse a candidate for prime minister blaming both the candidates for his decision.

“I made every effort. I turned over every stone,” he said. “There were no significant gaps, they were mainly personal gaps and after it all, at least for now, it seems we are heading for another election.”

Commenting on the developments, specialist in Israeli affairs Adnan Abu Amer said: “The issue of the Israeli government was done. There is not government. Three elections in the span of one year.”

“This is not democracy. It is an overwhelming chaos invading Israel and it is leading to unending divisions.”

READ: Most Israelis back their parties joining Gantz-led coalition