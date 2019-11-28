Turkey’s Erdogan to deliver ‘important messages’ at NATO Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will deliver important messages during his participation in the NATO summit next week, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said.

Kalin told reporters on Tuesday “there are important messages that our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) will deliver at this summit” adding that Turkey has many issues to discuss at the meeting such as NATO’s situation in the 21st century, its vision, responsibilities and priorities.

“These days there is a state of controversy on several issues related to NATO, such as its future, identity and vision. Therefore Turkey has many proposals in this regard” he said.