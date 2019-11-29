Sudan, South Sudan extend oil transport agreement 

The Government of Sudan has decided to extend the agreement on the transfer and export of South Sudan’s oil through Sudanese territory until March 2022.

A delegation from the South Sudan Ministry of Oil arrived in Khartoum on Monday for discussions on the extension of the current agreement which expires on 31 December.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining, Hamid Suleiman Hamed, said in a press statement yesterday that the talks discussed the extension of the agreement for the transfer of southern crude, which is transported through Sudan to ports for the purpose of export, and to follow-up on the implementation of the agreement signed in 2012.

Juba signed an agreement in 2012 to pay $24.5 per barrel for the transfer of its oil through Sudan#s ports.

In 2011, South Sudan seceded 2011 from Sudan, leaving Khartoum nearly three-quarters of its oil resources, which account for about 50 per cent of the country’s public revenues.

