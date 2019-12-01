Iraq seeks arrest of Dhi Qar commander over deaths

Iraq’s highest judicial authority on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for the military commander of the southern Dhi Qar province in connection with the death of protesters, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council said commander Jameel al-Shimmary was also barred from travelling.

The council said the move was taken in connection with orders given by al-Shimmary that led to the death of protesters in the province.

Al-Shimmary was appointed last week before being sacked over the death of 35 protesters by security forces in the province this week.

READ: Protesters burn tyres in southern Iraq in renewed anti-government rage

On Sunday, angry protesters set fire to al-Shimmary’s house in the province, according to a local police source.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since early October against poor living conditions and corruption. Protesters’ demands later spiraled into calls for dissolving Abdel-Mahdi’s government.

On Saturday, Abdul-Mahdi officially tendered his resignation to parliament.

According to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights, at least 406 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 have been injured since protests began Oct. 1.