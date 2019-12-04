Qatar takes part in Interpol’s naval operation

For the second year in a row, Qatar has participated in the maritime operation that was recently launched by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), under the slogan of “30 Days at Sea.”

The operation – which witnessed the participation of 60 countries – aims at combating violations of marine pollution regulations, including the illegal disposal of waste from ships, which also violates the international conventions, particularly the so-called MARPOL.

MARPOL is the main international convention aimed at the prevention of pollution from ships caused by operational or accidental causes. It was adopted at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 1973. The Protocol of 1978 was adopted in response to a number of tanker accidents in 1976–1977.

Read: Qatar footballer named Asia’s Male Player of the Year 2019

A number of Qatari bodies, including the state’s interior ministry, the General Directorate of Coastal and Borders Security, Emiri Navy, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar Ports, Maritime Operations Department (Qatar Petroleum), Qatar Ports Management Company (Qatar Ports) and Marine Systems department at the country’s transport ministry.

The Assistant Operations Director at the General Directorate of Coastal and Borders Security, Hassan Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, said that the move had come within the framework of the Interpol Environmental Security Program.