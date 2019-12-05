Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan apologises to Kuwait for Saddam chants

December 5, 2019 at 2:19 am | Published in: Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Middle East, News
Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (L), King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (not seen) and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (not seen) meet within a summit to discuss ways of easing an ongoing economic crisis in Jordan, on 11 June, 2018 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia [Saudi Kingdom Handout/Anadolu Agency]
A Jordanian delegation on Monday visited the Kuwaiti embassy in Amman to apologise for provocative chants by some fans during a football match between the two countries last month, Jordanian media said.

The delegation included families of the fans as well as deputies and dignitaries and tribal elders asking to accept their apology.

The State Security Court began this week the trial of four Jordanian fans, who sang chants in support of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during a World Cup qualifier with the Kuwaiti national football team last month.

Jordan King Abdullah II has personally apologised to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Prime Minister Omar Razzaz have also apologised on behalf of the Jordanian fans.

Petra state news agency said the State Security Court charged the defendants with “acts that would disturb relations with another country and exposing Jordanians to revenge acts”.

