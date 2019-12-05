Jordan apologises to Kuwait for Saddam chants

A Jordanian delegation on Monday visited the Kuwaiti embassy in Amman to apologise for provocative chants by some fans during a football match between the two countries last month, Jordanian media said.

The delegation included families of the fans as well as deputies and dignitaries and tribal elders asking to accept their apology.

The State Security Court began this week the trial of four Jordanian fans, who sang chants in support of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during a World Cup qualifier with the Kuwaiti national football team last month.

Read: Israel to start exporting gas to Jordan, Egypt within weeks

Jordan King Abdullah II has personally apologised to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Prime Minister Omar Razzaz have also apologised on behalf of the Jordanian fans.

Petra state news agency said the State Security Court charged the defendants with “acts that would disturb relations with another country and exposing Jordanians to revenge acts”.