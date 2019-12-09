Jordan: Two former ministers referred to court on charges of abusing job jurisdictions

The Jordanian House of Representatives agreed to refer two former ministers to court on charges of abusing their job jurisdictions.

This came during a session held by the parliament, on Sunday, as 119 members (out of 130 deputies) voted to approve the permission to prosecute the former Minister of Public Works and Housing Sami Halasa and former Minister of Environment Taher Al-Shakhshir, reported Anadolu Agency.

The decision to vote came following the parliament’s referral of a request to the Attorney General and his legal committee, to be studied and deduce recommendations regarding the issue.

The request submitted by the Attorney General included permission to prosecute former Minister of Works and Housing Sami Halasa (2013-2018), and former Minister of Environment (2011-2016), who is also an MP (second chamber of parliament), Taher Al-Shakhshir.

The request did not include any other details regarding the issue of the two former ministers, except for accusing them of abusing their job jurisdictions.

Al-Mamlaka Channel (governmental) quoted on its official website the Chairman of the Legal Committee in the House of Representatives, Abdel Moneim Al-Odat, as saying that referring Al-Shakhshir to court also requires the removal of his parliamentary immunity.