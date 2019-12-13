Jordan shocked by 13-year-old mother

A new-born baby has been found in a deplorable condition in Jordan. He was immediately taken to a governmental hospital.

“The baby was found in a deplorable condition with bruises on his body and head,” Zarqa Hospital director, Abdul Razzaq Al-Khashman pointed out.

“The Jordanian Public Security handed over the baby, who was found in Al-Sukhnah area in Al-Zarqa Governorate, to the Ministry of Social Development,” the director of the Family Protection Directorate, Jalnar Al-Ramini declared.

After receiving the results of the medical examinations conducted on the baby, the concerned body could identify his mother, who was a minor with only 13 years old.

The case was transferred to the state’s Public Prosecutor to discover its findings, according to local media.

