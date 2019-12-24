Lebanon calls on international community to prevent Israel violating of its sovereignty

Lebanon’s caretaker Defence Minister, Elias Bou Saab, yesterday called on the international community to intervene to prevent “repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese sovereignty”.

Referring to the Lebanese army’s report on the Israeli violations on Sunday, Bou Saab slammed what he described as “Israel’s blatant attack on Lebanon’s airspace”.

On Sunday, the Syrian army’s air defence system said it had intercepted missiles coming from the direction of Israel that were aimed at targets on the outskirts of the Syrian capital. Four cruise missiles were believed to have been launched through Lebanese airspace towards Syria, according to the regional military alliance that supports Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Israel has launched hundreds of missiles towards Syria in recent years, targeting Iranian-backed militias operating in the country as well as supplies sent by pro-Iranian Lebanese Hezbollah to support Al-Assad’s forces.

