For Christmas, pope decries injustice facing migrants

Pope Francis on Wednesday decried the international migrant crisis in his traditional Christmas address, Anadolu reports.

“It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries,” said the pontiff in his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message, addressing crowds from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

“It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead find themselves before walls of indifference,” added the 83-year-old spiritual leader of the Catholic world.

The pope also urged peace in conflict regions in the Middle East, Venezuela, Ukraine, and several African countries.

