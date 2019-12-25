Portuguese / Spanish / English

For Christmas, pope decries injustice facing migrants

December 25, 2019 at 6:51 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Vatican City
Pope Francis (L) leads a mass on Christmas eve marking the birth of Jesus Christ on 24 December 2019, at St Peter's basilica in Vatican City, Vatican. [Barış Seçkin - Anadolu Agency]
Pope Francis on Wednesday decried the international migrant crisis in his traditional Christmas address,  Anadolu reports.

“It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries,” said the pontiff in his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message, addressing crowds from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

“It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead find themselves before walls of indifference,” added the 83-year-old spiritual leader of the Catholic world.

The pope also urged peace in conflict regions in the Middle East, Venezuela, Ukraine, and several African countries.

READ: Pope denounces ‘torture, slavery’ in Libyan migrant camps 

