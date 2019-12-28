Ultra-Orthodox Jew to become Israel’s health minister

The Israeli cabinet is expected to approve on Sunday the appointment of ultra-orthodox, Yaakov Litzman, from the orthodox Jewish party United Torah Judaism, as health minister, Israeli media reported on Friday.

This came after Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was forced to drop all of his ministerial posts, including the health ministry, due to the criminal charges against him.

Besides the health portfolio, Netanyahu holds the agriculture, social affairs and Diaspora affairs portfolios.

Litzman is already the deputy health minister, holding this position since 2015. He also held this position two times in 2009 and 2013.

Due to the lack of precedents relating to the post of prime minister, Netanyahu is to remain prime minister despite his criminal charges, but if proven guilty, he will immediately step down.

According to Haaretz, Netanyahu is planning to give one ministry to Shas and two to Likud.

Litzman, according to The Times of Israel, is also facing charges relating to his assistance of Malka Leifer, a former ultra-orthodox girls’ school principal, over sex abuses against minors.

He is also facing a bribery charge relating to helping to prevent the closure of a restaurant, despite serious health concerns.