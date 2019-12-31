Israel’s crime of stealing Palestinian organs continues

The Israeli occupation government practices the worst forms of organised terrorism against the Palestinian people, including theft, destruction, forgery, looting and seizing Palestinian rights. These practices are evidence of the atrocity of the organised terrorism led by the Israeli intelligence services known as the Shin Bet, Aman and Mossad, as this audacity has reached the level of stealing organs from the bodies of Palestinian martyrs that have been seized.

A number of Israeli doctors supervise the implementation of the most accurate and dangerous organised organ theft from the bodies of Palestinians without the consent or knowledge of their families. After it stole the Palestinian land and history, the occupation is stealing human organs in complex operations carried out by its gangs, thus violating all laws. This is considered a heinous crime and bitter reality by all standards.

After Arab and international journalists and institutions published reports on this and several human rights organisations called for the prosecution of the occupation for carrying out the most heinous thefts in modern history, seizing the bodies of Palestinian martyrs and stealing their organs to save the lives of Israelis. This is considered one of the ugliest crimes and organised terrorism brutally led by the Israeli security agencies’ gangs.

Swedish journalist Donald Bostrom published a report in August 2009 in Sweden’s Aftonbladet newspaper in which he revealed that the occupation government stole the organs of the martyr, Bilal Ghanem, 19, who died in 1992. According to the report, his body was handed over and it was clear that Bilal had been cut open from his neck to his abdomen and his organs had been stolen. The matter was very clear when he was being prepared for burial, which proves that the doctors from the forensic medicine institute took part of the body. Organs have been taken from bodies still held in the cemetery of numbers, where the occupation government keeps the bodies of Palestinian martyrs and still refuses to hand them over to their relatives.

In a past investigation, Director of the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, Yehuda Hiss, admitted stealing the organs of Palestinian martyrs while performing autopsies. The recorded confessions of Dr Hiss in 2000 addressed the way the forensic medicine institute was managed and how skin and corneas were stolen from the bodies that were sent to the institution illegally. Dr Hiss and the doctors working under him would steal corneas from the eyes of Palestinian martyrs. Palestinian families mentioned they would notice large incisions in the abdominal and chest of their relatives who were killed in Israeli attacks during the First Intifada that took place in 1987. The occupation army had seized their bodies before handing them over.

What we need is to open this file and consider it seriously in order to demand supervision over the occupation’s crimes and ending it by opening a major investigation. A team of international lawyers informed of these crimes must be formed and they must work to expose them on an international level in order to prosecute the occupation leaders. No matter how far the occupation government’s arrogance, practices and crimes against the Palestinian people go, we cannot allow them to avoid international prosecution. We must work to activate Arab and Palestinian efforts, as well as official and popular European efforts to hold the occupation leaders accountable for the war crimes they continue to commit against the Palestinian people.

This article was first published in Arabic in Addustour on 31 December 2019

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.