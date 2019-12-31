Lavrov: Russia no trust in NATO no-fly zone for Libya

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, expressed his country’s mistrust in the NATO’s commitment, according to agreements, to impose a no-fly zone over Libya, noting that this idea reminded him of the start of NATO’s invasion of the country (Libya). ”

Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow today, Monday: “The idea of ​​declaring a no-fly zone over Libya is reminiscent of a bad incident … the NATO started bombing Libya after the UN Security Council decided to declare a no-fly zone over Libya, and the only jurisdiction approved by the Council was to order the concerned countries to secure the no-fly zone.”

Russian agency Sputnik quoted Lavrov saying at the press conference: “The colleagues from NATO have lost their credibility again as partners who can negotiate. Instead, they took advantage of the UN Security Council resolution to start bombing the Libyan territory.”

Read: Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations

Lavrov added: “We cannot trust the NATO partners’ commitment to such an agreement again. Therefore, I believe that it is best to ensure that all international players need to exert their influence, without exception, on the Libyan parties in one direction to push toward an immediate cessation of hostilities, declaring a ceasefire and reaching an accord among them.”

For his part, Zarif touched on the situation in Idlib, Syria, pointing to his country’s efforts to ensure the area’s security in light of the current conditions there, which he described as “fragile.”

“Although the situation in Syria’s Idlib is fragile, we are seeking to impose security measures there … The Russian-Turkish cooperation is administered into this direction,” Zarif said.

He indicated: “The trilateral cooperation between Russia, Syria and Iran has helped to form the constitutional committee, and this is very important.”