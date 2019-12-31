Netanyahu, Sa’ar supporters quarrel at Hanukkah festival

A squabble broke out between supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud rival Gideon Sa’ar during an event to light the eighth and final candle of the Hanukkah menorah, the Shehab News Agency reported on Sunday.

Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan published a video showing a quarrel between two people with one pinning another on the ground while spectators tried to calm the situation. It is unclear whether the quarrel took place before or after the arrival of Netanyahu and Sa’ar.

Kan reported that Sa’ar was surrounded by bodyguards who escorted him to the ministers’ area. The MK has previously reported being threatened by Netanyahu’s supporters after he challenged him in the Likud leadership race.

Netanyahu won a resounding victory against Sa’ar in the primary election last week.

