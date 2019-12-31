Tehran FM: Iran, Russia, China unified on nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said yesterday that his country’s position on the nuclear agreement is unified with Russia and China.

Speaking during a press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, Zarid demanded European countries and all parties to the agreement respect their pledges with Tehran stressing that “Washington is trying to impose its provisions and sanctions on others in the world”.

Zarif pointed out that Iran has a common position with Moscow on developing bilateral relations in various fields.

Last year, US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Trump then imposed “unprecedented sanctions” on the Islamic Republic which the US has warned will get more severe in 2020.