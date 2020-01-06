Cyprus to pardon British teen convicted of ‘making up’ gang rape

The British teenager convicted of “making up” gang rape accusations is set to be given a presidential pardon, government sources have indicated.

Local media reported that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will allow the 19-year-old teenager to fly home, despite a court’s decision to convict her.

It was claimed that Anastasiades will issue a presidential pardon immediately after sentencing which is due to take place tomorrow.

This comes after Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said travel advice for British people travelling to Cyprus was under review.

The teenage girl was found guilty by a Cyprus court of causing a “public nuisance” for allegedly lying about being gang raped by a group of 12 Israeli boys whilst holidaying in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

She reported the rape to the police, then signed a retraction of the accusation ten days later, which her lawyer claims was done under duress after eight hours of police interrogation without legal representation present.

A pathologist said a judge dismissed 35 bruises found on her body, which the expert said were consistent with violent sexual assault.

Over $100,000 were raised within a few hours of her guilty conviction, which has since increased to nearly $200,000.

The teen faced a $2,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Cyprus released the 12 Israeli boys and they returned home to heroes’ welcome and chants “The Brit is a whore!”

