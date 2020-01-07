2 Palestinian killed trying to get to Europe from Turkey 

Two Palestinians from the Gaza Strip drowned in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to make their way from Turkey to Greece, their families reported yesterday.

One was identified Salman Al-Bashiti from the southern Gaza city of Rafah. His family did not say how or when it was notified of his death.

The family said Salman is a husband and father of four who was looking for greater opportunities and a means to use his IT skills.

Thirty-four-year-old Ahmed Shatat was identified as the second victim. From the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun, Ahmed died alongside Salman.

READ: 600% increase in number of migrants crossing English Channel in 2019

Over the past decade, thousands of the Palestinians from Gaza has tried to seek a better life elsewhere as a result of Israel’s stifling siege which the UN has warned will make the enclave “uninhabitable”.

Scores have drowned at sea in their effort to get to Europe either from Turkey, Egypt or Libya.