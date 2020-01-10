Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef undergoes extra security check at LA airport

The Egyptian-American stand-up comedian who just won his first Golden Globe has been stopped at the Los Angeles airport in a security check he says is down to his Muslim name.

Ramy Youssef filmed the security agent opening his case which contains his statuette and then wiping it down for “security purposes”, he later posted the video on social media.

“Is that part of the test or what? Did it pass?” he asks.

He captioned the video: “The ‘random’ checks you have to deal with when you have a Muslim name.”

Ramy Youssef gets his Golden Globe award screened through TSA 😒 @ramy pic.twitter.com/uuegTW3Leg — SOHH (@sohh) January 7, 2020

Human rights group Cage have said that the detention of Muslims at UK ports and airports under controversial counter-terror laws is “structural Islamophobia”.

‘Allahu Akbar’: Egyptian-American wins award at the Golden Globes

Muslims, particularly women, describe the humiliation of having to arrive an hour early for their flights in anticipation of extra security checks.

As he accepted his award on Sunday for his role in the ten-episode comedy series “Ramy”, he thanked God – “Allahu Akbar, thank you God.”

“I’m very thankful to God and my show is about someone who believes in their faith. It’s part of the DNA of the show,” Ramy said backstage.

In the series Ramy plays a second generation New Jersey Arab Muslim American and navigates the everyday stereotypes he and his family face in America.

“I really wanted to lead with our problems [as Muslims] and I wanted to lead with the things that people would connect to on a human level.”

Ramy navigates relationships and dating on the show: “I turned [things I struggled with] into something that hopefully could just make people feel a little less lonely.”

