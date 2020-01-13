Emir of Qatar and Rouhani: Dialogue and de-escalation are only solutions to crises

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed on Sunday that the only solution to the region’s crises lies in de-escalation and dialogue.

Sheikh Tamim said during a joint press conference with the Iranian President in the capital, Tehran, that the visit comes at a very delicate time in the region, stressing that they agreed on de-escalation and dialogue as the only way for resolving crises.

In the past few months, the region has witnessed a series of events that reached their climax at the end of last year and the beginning of the new year, most notably Washington’s assassination of the commander of Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and Tehran’s counterattack with bombing two military bases in Iraq that include American soldiers.

Sheikh Tamim explained that his meeting with Rouhani was good and fruitful, adding: “We talked about developing relations between the two countries.”

The Emir of Qatar praised Iran’s position and what it had provided to Doha during the past years, especially during the blockade, by opening its seaports and airspace.

Qatar was subjected to a suffocating blockade by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, on 5 June 2017, claiming that Qatar supports terrorism, which Doha totally denies, under the pretext that it is exposed to a campaign of falsifications targeting its sovereignty and independent national decision.

Sheikh Tamim stressed that the relationship with Iran is “historic”, noting that it has witnessed great developments, and the doors have always been open between both countries.

He also indicated that he invited the Iranian President to visit Doha, expressing his aspirations and expectations for a visit.

In turn, Rouhani said that Tehran and Doha “have today taken good and important decisions to expand relations between the two countries.”

Rouhani stressed that Iran has good economic, trade, scientific and cultural relations with Qatar, noting that he and the Emir of Qatar have decided to hold the joint committee between the two countries on an annual basis.

He revealed that the two countries also decided to increase the exchange of visits between them.

“Given the importance of security in the region, especially in the Gulf, we decided to continue cooperation and consultation between the two countries,” added Rouhani.

The Emir of the State of Qatar arrived earlier on Sunday, in the Iranian capital, accompanied by a high-level official delegation, which is his first visit to Iran since he assumed power in 2013.

The Iranian President received the Emir of Qatar at an official ceremony held in the Sa’dabad Palace Complex in Tehran.

After playing the national anthems of the two countries at these official reception ceremonies, Presidents Rouhani and Sheikh Tamim visited the Guard of Honour.

Immediately after the end of the reception ceremony, talks were held between the Iranian and Qatari presidents, in the presence of the two countries’ high-level delegations.

According to the Amiri Diwan statement, the Emir of the State of Qatar is discussing with Rouhani and senior Iranian officials bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

Iranian Fars News Agency stated that during the visit, the Emir of Qatar would meet the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to discuss the occurring developments in the region.