Hamas movement’s Haniyeh arrives Oman to offer condolences over Sultan Qaboos’ death

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the new sultan of Oman, received Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas’s Political Bureau, at Al Alam Palace to offer condolences for the death of Sultan Qaboos, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Hamas movement said that Haniyeh arrived at the head of a large delegation from the movement to offer condolences for the death of Sultan Qaboos.

Haniyeh had telephoned Omani Foreign Minister Youssef bin Alawi on Saturday evening, comforting him over the death of sultan Qaboos.

Head of Hamas movement offered condolences to the Sultanate’s leadership, government and people, wishing success to his successor, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During 50-year in power, Qaboos adopted balanced foreign policy, and quiet diplomacy helped moderate regional turbulence. He also succeeded to modernise his country.

“In his inauguration speech, Sultan Haitham pledged to follow Qaboos’ foreign policy of peaceful coexistence and non-interference in other countries’ affairs,” Gulf News said.