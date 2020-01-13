Photos show aftermath of Soleimani assassination in Iraq

Photos taken by the US Special Operations forces have been released showing the aftermath of the assassination of Iran’s former Quds Force Commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and nine others in a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport earlier this month.

Fox News, which published the photos, said US soldiers on the ground were secretly following Soleimani’s convoy.

Following Soleimani’s assassination by a Reaper drone missile, the soldiers reached the scene less than two minutes later and performed what is known as a “bomb damage assessment”, to confirm that the missile had indeed killed Soleimani.

Photos taken by US Special Operations forces show aftermath of strike that killed Soleimani https://t.co/9tg9JTovYo #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pTsyQT68u0 — Carlos Rivera (@carlosrivera591) January 11, 2020

The soldiers took pictures of Soleimani’s body as well as some of his belongings which included poetry books, money, a pistol and an assault rifle.