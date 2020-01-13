Portuguese / Spanish / English

Photos show aftermath of Soleimani assassination in Iraq

January 13, 2020 at 1:38 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
A file photo dated September 18, 2016 shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani during Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's meeting with Revolutionary Guards, in Tehran, Iran.[Pool/Iranian Supreme Leader Press Office /Anadolu Agency]
 January 13, 2020 at 1:38 pm

Photos taken by the US Special Operations forces have been released showing the aftermath of the assassination of Iran’s former Quds Force Commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and nine others in a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport earlier this month.

Fox News, which published the photos, said US soldiers on the ground were secretly following Soleimani’s convoy.

Following Soleimani’s assassination by a Reaper drone missile, the soldiers reached the scene less than two minutes later and performed what is known as a “bomb damage assessment”, to confirm that the missile had indeed killed Soleimani.

READ: Israel intelligence helped US kill Soleimani

The soldiers took pictures of Soleimani’s body as well as some of his belongings which included poetry books, money, a pistol and an assault rifle.

