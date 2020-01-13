Syrian regime’s forces reinforces military equipment in preparation for possible operation in Aleppo

The Syrian regime’s forces have completed military preparations for an operation in Aleppo’s suburbs and villages.

This operation’s objective is to open the international road that links Aleppo and Hama, in line with the Sochi agreement of 2018, and to secure Western Aleppo against “terror,” according to the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, which is known for its connections to Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

Al Watan cited an anonymous source as saying that the regime’s army has deployed new equipment, including advanced missiles that have not been used in Aleppo before, to the city’s Western fronts and the province’s southern villages. This is an indication that a possible military operation might start at any moment.