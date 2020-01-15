UAE-backed Yemen group, Hadi government complete prisoner swap

The President of the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council (STC), Aidarus Al-Zoubaidi, yesterday received a number of STC prisoners who had been released under the peace deal signed in Saudi Arabia, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Yemeni government handed over 29 prisoners affiliated with the opposition STC to the commander of the Arab coalition forces in the city of Shabwah, Anadolu quoted a local source as saying.

The local source, who preferred not to be named, said this came after the STC handed over 20 prisoners it was detaining to the government forces on Friday night in Aden.

The prisoner swap is part of the Saudi-brokered agreement signed between the Yemeni government and the opposition STC in the Saudi capital Riyadh last November, dubbed the Riyadh Agreement.

