France to deploy Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to support Middle East operations

January 16, 2020 at 8:30 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, France, Iran, Middle East, News, US
France's fighter jets Rafale are seen parked on the flight deck of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle on May 28, 2019. [ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
France will deploy the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its battle group from January to April to support French military operations in Middle East, Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“The aircraft carrier will support Chammal operations (in the Middle East) from January to April 2020 before deploying to the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea”, Macron said at a New Year speech to the French military.

The deployment comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States and French concerns that the fight against Islamic State militants may be weakened within that context.

