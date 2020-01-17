Rouhani working daily to prevent war 

Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, disclosed on Thursday that his government is working daily “to prevent military confrontation or war,” stressing that dialogue between Iran and the rest of the world is difficult, but “possible”.

In a televised speech, Rouhani announced: “The US administration planned to eliminate the Iranian regime within three months and failed. A single bullet can be the deciding factor between war and peace, and launching it could ignite war in the region.”

The Iranian president explained that today there are no restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program, adding that Tehran is enriching more uranium now than it did before the signing of the 2015 nuclear agreement, between his country and the world powers.

READ: Iran’s path to normalising relations with the Arabs

Rouhani revealed that Tehran had not withdrawn from the nuclear agreement, and had asked the other signatories of the agreement for compensation, after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal.

In 2015 Iran and the P5+1, namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US and Germany, in addition to the European Union, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. However, in 2018 the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran previously lifted under the deal, sparking tension between Tehran and Washington.