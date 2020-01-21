Muslim Brotherhood to commemorate 2011 Revolution

Senior Muslim Brotherhood official Medhat Al-Haddad has revealed that there is a comprehensive programme planned to commemorate the ninth anniversary of Egypt’s January 2011 Revolution, Arabi21.com reported today.

According to Al Haddad, the anniversary activities will take place abroad. The movement will participate in all of them along with all of the other national factions.

Speaking to Arabi21.com, the Brotherhood official stressed that the group will never give up on any such activities taking place outside Egypt. This year, he explained, activities include international meetings, protests, multimedia shows and social media campaigns.

