PA to carry out projects worth $100m in Gaza

Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Monday that it will carry out projects worth $100 million in the occupied Gaza Strip, noting the funds pledged by the World Bank.

The PA prime minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh, announced on Facebook that his ministerial council has approved the package for 2020 development projects in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Shtayyeh disclosed that $66 million will come from Al-Aqsa Fund, and other Arab funds run by the Islamic Development Bank.

He also revealed that the World Bank pledged $100 million for development projects to be carried out in the Gaza Strip. More information on the projects can be found here.

