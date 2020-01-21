Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA to carry out projects worth $100m in Gaza

January 21, 2020 at 9:59 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh speaks to press in Ramallah, West Bank on 30 July 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh speaks to press in Ramallah, West Bank on 30 July 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 January 21, 2020 at 9:59 am

Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Monday that it will carry out projects worth $100 million in the occupied Gaza Strip, noting the funds pledged by the World Bank.

The PA prime minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh, announced on Facebook that his ministerial council has approved the package for 2020 development projects in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Shtayyeh disclosed that $66 million will come from Al-Aqsa Fund, and other Arab funds run by the Islamic Development Bank.

He also revealed that the World Bank pledged $100 million for development projects to be carried out in the Gaza Strip. More information on the projects can be found here.

