Algeria celebrates media competition about Palestine

International Conference Centre in Algeria has celebrated a media competition about Palestine and nominated ten winners out of 60 competitors, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The competition, which was organised by Al Baraka Charity, was named after the late founder and owner of Al Shorouq Media Group, Ali Fadeel, who died of a heart attack in October last year.

During the celebration, the speakers spoke about Fadeel and his relationship with Palestine and his support for Palestine and the Palestinian cause.

Rashid, Fadeel’s son, spoke about his father and the Palestinian cause and reiterated that he would follow the footstep of his father.

Head of Al Baraka Charity, Ahmed Ibrahimi, stressed that such events serve the Palestinian cause, adding that the media must report about the Palestine-Israel conflict in an unbiased fashion.

Ibrahimi stressed on the importance of mobilising all forms of support for Palestine and the Palestinians, noting that Palestine is part of the Muslim’s beliefs, not only part of history or geography.

Palestine Ambassador to Algeria Amin Maqboul hailed the Algerians and their sincere support for the Palestinian cause.