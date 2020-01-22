Belhaj: ‘Europe aims to diminish Turkish role, not to solve Libya crisis’

The leader of the Libyan Al-Watan Party, Abdelhakim Belhaj, considers that Algeria can play a vital role in maintaining political balance between the parties involved in the Libyan crisis, in addition to being able to gather the warring parties and present an initiative for a political solution in the country.

Belhaj disclosed in an interview with Arabi21, that: “The Berlin conference on Libya, held last Sunday, and scheduled to be held again in early February, does not aim to solve the Libyan crisis, but rather to diminish the Turkish role in Libya and the region, in an endeavour led by France.”

He added: “This can be seen through the attempts to weaken the role of Algeria, ensuring the absence of Morocco and Tunisia, giving a general impression that there is no balance between the parties present in the conference. These formal observations also reflect the content of the conference, which ended up repeating the same failed and useless attempts to reconcile the warring parties in Libya.”