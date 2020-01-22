Sarraj will not sit again with Haftar, sends message to UAE

Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), expressed his surprise over Emirati intervention in his country – despite both countries not sharing common borders – with reference to the United Arab Emirate’s support for the militias of the rebel brigade, Khalifa Haftar.

“We do not have common borders with the UAE, and this raises our suspicions about its hidden goals in our country,” asserted Al-Sarraj in an interview with Al Jazeera TV on Monday.

He continued: “We have cautious optimism following the Berlin Conference, as the other side does not adhere to its pledges,” explaining that “we do not have a real partner for moving forward with a peace process in Libya.”

In another interview with Reuters, Al-Sarraj announced that Libya: “Will face a catastrophic situation if foreign powers do not pressure Haftar to stop the siege on oil fields that almost stopped the production of crude oil.”

He rejected Haftar’s conditions that the reopening of the ports should be subjected to the redistribution of oil revenues to the Libyans, pointing out that: “The income will ultimately benefit the entire country.”

Al-Sarraj maintained that he respects the Berlin Conference’s call for a ceasefire and political talks, but he that would not sit again with Haftar.