Israel’s disregard for international law destroyed peace, says Kuwait envoy

Kuwait has blamed Israel for the failure to implement the two-state solution. Speaking during a session at the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Middle East, Kuwait’s permanent representative to the UN, Mansour Al-Otaibi, voiced deep concerns over Israel’s illegal policies that threatened the complete collapse of the two-state solution.

“It is totally unacceptable that the Israeli occupation authorities continue these violations without being held accountable due to Security Council’s inability to hold the occupation authorities responsible for failure to implement its resolutions,” Al-Otaibi is reported saying while highlighting Tel Aviv’s systematic assaults and violations of Palestinian people and their rights.

“It is unacceptable that it has been 25 years since the Oslo agreement and we fail to act towards a comprehensive and just peace for this cause, which is the core of the Arab Israeli conflict,” Al-Otaibi continued, adding that the Israeli aggression jeopardised “any genuine opportunity for peace”.

Giving details of another grim year endured by Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, Al-Otaibi mentioned arbitrary arrests, destruction and confiscation of Palestinian properties and the displacement of Palestinian families.

He denounced Israel for violating UNSC resolution 2334 which was adopted in 2016. The resolution concerning “Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem”, passed in a 14–0 vote states that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law and has “no legal validity”.

Pointing to Israel’s disregard for international law, Al-Otaibi said that it was building thousands of settlement units on occupied lands in the West Bank, expanding existing settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and forcing the displacement of Palestinian civilians.