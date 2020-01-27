Algeria’s president reshuffles governors

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has made on Sunday reshuffles in the governors and delegated governors for the second time in two days.

The Algerian Presidency stated in a statement that Tebboune appointed two new governors for the governorates of Annaba and Ghardaia. In contrast, he appointed delegated governors for each of the administrative provinces of Bouinan and Birtouta.

The Algerian President made yesterday a reshuffle movement in the governors, which included 25 governorates.