PA launches action against the US’ deal of the century

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has started diplomatic action against US President Donald Trump’s deal of the century, Al Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

During a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to the occupied territories, Issam Ashour, the PA Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki, announced that the PA had started diplomatic action.

He said that the PA leadership is discussing with Arab states the measures which should be taken to respond to the peace initiative dubbed the “deal of the century”.

Al-Maliki highlighted the consequences of the deal of the century on the Palestinian cause, stressing that the PA rejects all the US decisions regarding Jerusalem and other issues.

He praised the united Arab stance against the deal of the century and thanked them for their support for the PA leadership.

