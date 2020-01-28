Hamas calls on Abbas to accept Haniyeh’s initiative

A spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called on Palestinian Authority, PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas to accept Ismail Haniyeh’s initiative related to the US “deal of the century”.

Abul Latif Al-Qanou explained that the Hamas leader has proposed that Abbas should meet with Hamas and the other Palestinian factions in Cairo in order to discuss joint action against the deal, which is expected to be unveiled today in Washington.

“This is a dangerous stage,” said Al-Qanou, “and Abbas should be positive about the Palestinian factions. If he isn’t, we will not be able to deal with the dangers of the deal, which aims to undermine Palestinian rights.”

He added that the PA President’s refusal to respond to several initiatives weakens the unity of the Palestinians, who reject the deal of the century, making it easy for the deal to go through. “Furthermore,” concluded the Hamas spokesman, “Abbas must turn his rejection of the US deal into reality on the ground.”

