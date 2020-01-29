Libyan Government of National Accord announces shooting down Emirati drone east of Misrata

The forces of the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that their air defence aircrafts shot down on Tuesday an Emirati drone of the forces of Khalifa Haftar, commander of the forces of eastern Libya, in the east of Misrata.

Operation Volcano of Anger posted on its Facebook page a video clip showing a plane falling from the sky, and other clips and photos showing the wreckage of an aircraft on the ground and smoke rising from it.

Since Haftar forces’ takeover of the city of Sirte, earlier this January, there have been ongoing clashes in the east of Misrata and west of Sirte.

Read: Erdogan slams UAE for funding Russian mercenaries in Libya

On Sunday, the GNA accused Haftar forces of violating the ceasefire agreement again, launching an attack in Abugrein area, south of Misrata, and bombing a road in Tripoli, while Haftar’s forces admitted the assault, saying it was not a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Although Haftar’s militias and GNA’s forces announced that they had agreed to the Turkish-Russian initiative for a ceasefire, starting on 12 January, Haftar continued his violations and attacks on Tripoli, in completion of a military operation his forces have been carrying out since 4 April 2019 to control the capital, headquarters of the internationally recognised GNA.