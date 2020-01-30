China: UN resolutions are basis for resolving Palestine-Israel conflict

China believes the United Nations resolutions, the two-state solution, the principle of land for peace and other internationally backed measures form the basis for resolving the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement the ministry said listening to the opinions and proposals of the main parties, especially the Palestinians, should be taken into consideration when talking about any solution to the conflict, adding that a solution should be reached through dialogue and negotiation based on equality, which will help advance a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement for the Palestinian issue.

The spokesperson’s statement came in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the Middle East “peace plan” dubbed the “deal of the century”.

