Jordan: Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic endowment not up for negotiation

The Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said yesterday that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an “Islamic endowment that does not accept compromise”.

The ministry warned against imposing a new status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

“The Israeli practices to disrupt the work of the Jerusalem Waqf Department and the daily intrusions of the Al-Aqsa compound, aim at imposing a temporal and spatial division,” it said.

The ministry stressed that the Kingdom of Jordan is the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Jerusalem, a role it carries out on behalf of all Islamic nations.

The statement came in response to the Middle East “peace plan” announced by US President Donal Trump on Tuesday in which said: “The State of Israel has been a good custodian of Jerusalem. During Israel’s stewardship, it has kept Jerusalem open and secure.”

