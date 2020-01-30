Lebanon reiterates support for Palestine refugees’ right of return 

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has reiterated his country’s unwavering support for the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their land and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Lebanese presidency said in a statement yesterday that Aoun stressed, during a telephone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanon’s solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the developments following the announcement of the US’ “peace deal” known as the “deal of the century”.

According to the statement, Aoun stressed on the importance of Arab unity in the face of these developments reiterating “Lebanon’s adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative approved during the Arab Summit held in Beirut in 2002”.

