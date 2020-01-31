Algeria affirms commitment to an independent Palestinian state

The Algerian foreign ministry has issued a statement affirming its commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry has reiterated Algeria’s “strong and permanent support for the Palestinian cause and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

“Algeria does not see a way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict without the involvement of the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

It also stressed on Algeria’s adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative which is based on Israel’s complete withdrawal from the occupied Arab lands.

The Algerian ministry’s statement came after US President Donald Trump announced details of America’s “peace plan” for the Middle East dubbed “the deal of the century”.

